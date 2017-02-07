BRIEF-Yum China reports full year operating profit of $640 million, up 31% year-over-year led by margin expansion and new unit openings

Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc
* Yum China reports full year operating profit of $640
million, up 31% year-over-year led by margin expansion and new
unit openings; board authorizes share repurchase program
* Yum China Holdings Inc says board of directors authorized
Yum China to repurchase up to $300 million of shares of common
stock
* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly earnings per share $0.23
* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly adjusted earnings per
share $0.17
* Yum China Holdings Inc says "right now, our top priority
is consistently delivering positive same-store sales growth"
* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly same-store sales were
flat, with an increase of 1% at KFC, offset by a decline of 3%
at Pizza Hut casual dining
* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly total revenues $1,978
million versus $2,048 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $2.05
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
