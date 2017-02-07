BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

Feb 7 Genworth MI Canada Inc
* Genworth MI Canada Inc. reports fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share c$1.14
* Q4 earnings per share C$1.52
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from
transactional insurance was $5.1 billion, a decrease of $1.1
billion, or 18%
* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from
portfolio insurance on low loan-to-value mortgages was $4.9
billion, a decrease of $4.7 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: