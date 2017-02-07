BRIEF-Mediagrif reports results for its Q3 of fiscal 2017

Feb 7 Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc
* Mediagrif reports results for its third quarter of fiscal
2017
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc - Richard Lampron
has stepped down from his position as Chief Operating Officer as
of February 6, 2017
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc - Claude Roy,
Chief Executive Officer, will take over some of responsibilities
of Richard Lampron
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc qtrly revenues up
4% to reach $19.3 million
