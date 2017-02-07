版本:
BRIEF-Mediagrif reports results for its Q3 of fiscal 2017

Feb 7 Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc

* Mediagrif reports results for its third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc - Richard Lampron has stepped down from his position as Chief Operating Officer as of February 6, 2017

* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc - Claude Roy, Chief Executive Officer, will take over some of responsibilities of Richard Lampron

* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc qtrly revenues up 4% to reach $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
