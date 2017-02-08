版本:
BRIEF-NioCorp announces second increase in non-brokered private placement

Feb 7 NioCorp Developments Ltd

* NioCorp announces second increase in non-brokered private placement

* Further increased maximum gross proceeds of offering to C$4.0 million from original maximum of C$2.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
