BRIEF-NioCorp announces second increase in non-brokered private placement

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Feb 7 NioCorp Developments Ltd
* NioCorp announces second increase in non-brokered private placement
* Further increased maximum gross proceeds of offering to C$4.0 million from original maximum of C$2.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation