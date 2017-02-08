版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 09:20 BJT

BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock

Feb 7 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock

* Prices 19 million shares of company's Class A common stock at $31.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐