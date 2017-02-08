版本:
BRIEF-Parsley Energy prices offering of Class A common stock

Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy prices offering of Class A common stock

* Priced underwritten public offering of 36 million shares of Class A common stock for total gross proceeds of about $1.116 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
