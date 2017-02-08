BRIEF-Parsley Energy prices offering of Class A common stock

BRIEF-Dealnet Capital reports qtrly gross profit of $4.2 mln
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc
* Parsley Energy prices offering of Class A common stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 36 million shares of Class A common stock for total gross proceeds of about $1.116 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
* Razor Energy Corp. announces closing of previously announced strategic light oil asset acquisition and updated 2017 corporate budget and guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to C$3.821 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: