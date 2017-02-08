BRIEF-Truett-Hurst Q2 loss per share $0.01

Feb 8 Truett-hurst Inc
* Truett-Hurst Inc. reports second quarter and first half
fiscal 2017 results
* Truett-Hurst Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Truett-Hurst Inc - Sales were lower in first half of FY17
compared to FY16 due to our product mix and a non-recurring
launch by a large US retailer
* Truett-Hurst Inc qtrly consolidated gross margin from
continuing operations was 35.5 percent, an increase of 4.5
margin points over prior year
* Truett-Hurst - For three months ended Dec 31, 2016, net
sales from continuing operations decreased 33 percent compared
to same periods in prior year and totaled $5.7 million
