BRIEF-Voya Financial reports Q4 loss per share $2.74

Feb 8 Voya Financial Inc
* Voya Financial announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
results
* Q4 loss per share $2.74
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.91
* Voya Financial Inc - Recorded a $12 million, after tax and
DAC/VOBA, gain resulting from a Lehman Brothers bankruptcy
settlement in quarter
* Voya Financial Inc - Voya had approximately $633 million
remaining under its share repurchase authorization as of Dec.
31, 2016
