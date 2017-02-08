版本:
BRIEF-Voya Financial reports Q4 loss per share $2.74

Feb 8 Voya Financial Inc

* Voya Financial announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $2.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.91

* Voya Financial Inc - Recorded a $12 million, after tax and DAC/VOBA, gain resulting from a Lehman Brothers bankruptcy settlement in quarter

* Voya Financial Inc - Voya had approximately $633 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
