BRIEF-China Yuchai International extends loan agreement with HL Global Enterprises

Feb 8 China Yuchai International Ltd
* China Yuchai International extends loan agreement with HL
Global Enterprises
* Has entered into a loan agreement with hl global
enterprises limited for extension of a loan of s$68 million to
HLGE
* Unsecured loan pursuant to terms of 2017 loan agreement,
been extended for 1 year from July 2017,due for repayment in
July 2018
* Company through another wholly owned subsidiary, Grace
Star Services, owns 48.9 pct of issued ordinary shares of HLGE
