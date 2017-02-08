BRIEF-Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management

Feb 8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management

* Three existing members of board will concurrently not stand for reelection

* Board has agreed to continue ongoing process of refreshing board by appointing three new independent directors

* Elliott has also agreed to certain customary standstill provisions, as well as to support integrated plan

* Board will also form a financial policy committee

* Financial policy committee will be comprised of three directors, including D'Souza, incumbent director and one of new directors

* Says financial policy committee will assist, advise board on issues relating to operating plan, capital allocation policy

* Financial policy committee will be comprised of three directors, including Francisco D'Souza, an incumbent director