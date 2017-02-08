BRIEF-Caesarstone Q4 adjusted EPS $0.53

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Caesarstone Ltd
* Caesarstone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $135 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $580 million to $595 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $119 million to $126 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $562.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.