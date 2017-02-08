BRIEF-Caesarstone Q4 adjusted EPS $0.53

Feb 8 Caesarstone Ltd

* Caesarstone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $135 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $580 million to $595 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $119 million to $126 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $562.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S