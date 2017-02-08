BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports January load factor of 76.3 pct

Feb 8 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports January traffic

* January load factor 76.3 percent versus 77.5 percent year ago

* Company flew 9.4 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in January 2017, an increase of 4.6 percent

* Available seat miles (ASMS) increased 6.2 percent to 12.3 billion in January 2017, compared with January 2016 ASMS of 11.5 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - Company continues to expect its Q1 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to be flat to down one percent