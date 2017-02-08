BRIEF-Citi Trends Q4 sales rose 5.4 percent to $185.5 million

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Citi Trends Inc :
* Citi trends announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 sales and declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 sales rose 5.4 percent to $185.5 million
* Citi Trends Inc- comparable store sales in this year's Q4 increased 3.4% from Q4 of fiscal 2015
* Q4 revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share
* Citi trends inc- expects that tax refund driven sales are likely to shift largely from February to march of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.