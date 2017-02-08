版本:
BRIEF-Citi Trends Q4 sales rose 5.4 percent to $185.5 million

Feb 8 Citi Trends Inc :

* Citi trends announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 sales and declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 sales rose 5.4 percent to $185.5 million

* Citi Trends Inc- comparable store sales in this year's Q4 increased 3.4% from Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Q4 revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share

* Citi trends inc- expects that tax refund driven sales are likely to shift largely from February to march of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
