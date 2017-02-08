版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Iron Mountain appoints Fidelma Russo as chief technology officer

Feb 8 Iron Mountain Inc :

* Iron mountain appoints Fidelma Russo as chief technology officer

* Iron Mountain Inc - Russo will officially join company in mid-march after leaving Dell EMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐