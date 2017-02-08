版本:
BRIEF-Lindsay Corp CEO Rick Parod announces intention to retire

Feb 8 Lindsay Corp :

* Lindsay chief executive officer, Rick Parod, announces intention to retire

* Lindsay Corp - board of directors has retained Spencer Stuart, a executive recruiting firm to assist in search for a CEO

* To retire on December 1, 2017 to spend time with his family, travel and pursue other interests.

* Lindsay Corp - board will conduct a thorough search to identify a new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
