BRIEF-Axalta qtrly loss per share $0.15

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd :
* Axalta releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 sales $1.029 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion
* Axalta coating systems ltd says updating our outlook for full year 2017
* Sees 2017 net sales growth of 1%-3% as-reported
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $160 million
* Q4 gaap net loss attributable to Axalta of $36.5 million versus net income of $38.6 million in q4 2015
* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $440-480 million
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees adjusted EBITDA of $930-980 million for full year 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted net sales growth 4-6%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.