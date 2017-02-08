BRIEF-Louisiana-Pacific reports Q4 EPS $0.29 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Louisiana-pacific Corp
* LP reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $550 million versus I/B/E/S view $534.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.