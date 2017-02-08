BRIEF-Intact Financial Corp reports q4 EPS c$1.27

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp
* Intact Financial Corp reports Q4-2016 and 2016 annual results
* Q4 operating earnings per share c$1.58
* Q4 earnings per share view c$1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share c$1.27
* Quarterly dividend increased 10 pct to $0.64 per share
* Company expects that industry premiums will grow at a low to mid single-digit rate in next 12 months
* Qtrly net investment income of $104 million was $6 million lower than Q4-2015
* Q4-2016 combined ratio of 92.5 pct versus 88.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.