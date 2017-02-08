BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise

Feb 8 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise

* Says has entered into an underwriting agreement for offering of 5,622,000 subordinate voting shares at $10.00 per share

* Fairfax Financial Holdings will issue to Fairfax Financial directly or to one or more of its subsidiaries 30 million multiple voting shares