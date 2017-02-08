BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
* Says has entered into an underwriting agreement for offering of 5,622,000 subordinate voting shares at $10.00 per share
* Fairfax Financial Holdings will issue to Fairfax Financial directly or to one or more of its subsidiaries 30 million multiple voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.