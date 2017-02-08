BRIEF-Vertex Energy announces entry into $30 mln credit facility

Feb 8 Vertex Energy Inc

* Vertex energy announces entry into $30 million credit facility

* Says has entered into funding agreements with Encina business credit,providing for up to $30 million of senior secured debt

* Financing is comprised of a revolving line of credit, a funded term loan and a delayed draw term loan

* Facility will be used to refinance certain of company's existing indebtedness

* Self-collected gallons are currently about 20 pct of overall production, anticipate increasing to 25 pct in 2017