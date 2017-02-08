版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Flowserve appoints R. Scott Rowe as chief executive officer

Feb 8 Flowserve Corp -

* Flowserve appoints R. Scott Rowe as president and chief executive officer

* Rowe will also join Flowserve board of directors

* Flowserve appoints R. Scott Rowe as president and chief executive officer

* R. Scott Rowe succeeds Mark Blinn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐