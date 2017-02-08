版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner Q4 reports EPS $0.40

Feb 8 Time Warner Inc -

* Time Warner Inc reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Remain on track to close AT&T transaction later this year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $5.86 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenues $7,891 million versus $7,079 million

* Q4 turner segment revenue $2,838 million versus $2,661 million last year

* Qtrly Warner Bros. revenue $3,868 million versus $3,305 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐