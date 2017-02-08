BRIEF-Time Warner Q4 reports EPS $0.40

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc -
* Time Warner Inc reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Remain on track to close AT&T transaction later this year
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $5.86 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenues $7,891 million versus $7,079 million
* Q4 turner segment revenue $2,838 million versus $2,661 million last year
* Qtrly Warner Bros. revenue $3,868 million versus $3,305 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.