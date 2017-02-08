BRIEF-Broadridge reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc -
* Broadridge reports results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2017
* Quarterly total revenues $893 million versus $639 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirming guidance for recurring fee revenues
* Reaffirming guidance for , adjusted eps and closed sales; revising guidance for total revenues and diluted eps
* Sees FY diluted earnings per share growth 2-7%
* Sees FY total revenue growth 40-42%
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share growth 12-17% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.