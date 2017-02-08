BRIEF-Mastech Digital reports Q4 earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Mastech Digital Inc -
* Mastech Digital Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results - 2016 revenues grow by 7% year over year
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $32.4 million versus $32.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.