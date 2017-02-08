版本:
BRIEF-Mastech Digital reports Q4 earnings per share $0.14

Feb 8 Mastech Digital Inc -

* Mastech Digital Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results - 2016 revenues grow by 7% year over year

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $32.4 million versus $32.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
