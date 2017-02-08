BRIEF-Can-Fite to commence patient enrollment in late-stage trial of rheumatoid arthritis drug

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd -
* Can-Fite gears up for acrobat, its phase III trial of piclidenoson in rheumatoid arthritis
* To commence patient enrollment in Q2 2017 in phase III trial of lead drug candidate piclidenoson for rheumatoid arthritis treatment
* Piclidenoson phase III trial, titled acrobat, will enroll approximately 500 patients in europe, canada and israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.