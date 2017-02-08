版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Can-Fite to commence patient enrollment in late-stage trial of rheumatoid arthritis drug

Feb 8 Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd -

* Can-Fite gears up for acrobat, its phase III trial of piclidenoson in rheumatoid arthritis

* To commence patient enrollment in Q2 2017 in phase III trial of lead drug candidate piclidenoson for rheumatoid arthritis treatment

* Piclidenoson phase III trial, titled acrobat, will enroll approximately 500 patients in europe, canada and israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐