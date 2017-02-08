版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Ingersoll Rand to acquire business of Thermocold Costruzioni S.R.L

Feb 8 Ingersoll-rand Plc

* Ingersoll Rand to acquire the business of Thermocold Costruzioni S.R.L,

* Ingersoll-Rand PLC - upon closing of transaction, Ingersoll Rand will integrate Thermocold Brand into Ingersoll Rand family of brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐