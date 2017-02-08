BRIEF-Theratechnologies posts Q4 earnings per share C$0.00

Feb 8 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies announces financial results for fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue C$10.38 million versus I/B/E/S view c$9.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.00

* Theratechnologies Inc - anticipate that FY net sales revenue will be in range of $40 million to $42 million

* Theratechnologies -"we are now finalizing our plans for launch of ibalizumab in United States, which we believe will occur in 2017, if approved"