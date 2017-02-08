版本:
BRIEF-Goodyear reports Q4 EPS $2.14

Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co -

* Goodyear reports fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results; announces increase to share repurchase program

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 earnings per share $2.14

* Q4 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.88 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect raw material inflation to be a significant headwind in 2017

* Qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 41.1 million, down 2 percent from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
