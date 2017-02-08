BRIEF-Goodyear reports Q4 EPS $2.14

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co -
* Goodyear reports fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results; announces increase to share repurchase program
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share $2.14
* Q4 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.88 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect raw material inflation to be a significant headwind in 2017
* Qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 41.1 million, down 2 percent from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.