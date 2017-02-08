版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces acquisition of gold stream at El Morro

Feb 8 Goldcorp Inc -

* Goldcorp announces acquisition of gold stream at El Morro

* Deal for cash consideration of $65 million

* El Morro deposit is part of Nuevaunión, a 50/50 joint venture with Teck Resources that combines Relincho and El Morro deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐