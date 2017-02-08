BRIEF-Goldcorp announces acquisition of gold stream at El Morro

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Goldcorp Inc -
* Goldcorp announces acquisition of gold stream at El Morro
* Deal for cash consideration of $65 million
* El Morro deposit is part of Nuevaunión, a 50/50 joint venture with Teck Resources that combines Relincho and El Morro deposits
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.