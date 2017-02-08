版本:
BRIEF-Valener and Gaz Metro report fiscal 2017 first quarter results

Feb 8 Valener Inc -

* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Adjusted net income per common share of $0.52 for Q1 of fiscal 2017

* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, Gaz Métro's adjusted net income attributable to partners amounted to $88.9 million, 18.1 pct year-over-year increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
