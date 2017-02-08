BRIEF-Valener and Gaz Metro report fiscal 2017 first quarter results

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Valener Inc -
* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Adjusted net income per common share of $0.52 for Q1 of fiscal 2017
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, Gaz Métro's adjusted net income attributable to partners amounted to $88.9 million, 18.1 pct year-over-year increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.