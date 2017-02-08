版本:
BRIEF-Grande West announces $10 million bought deal offering

Feb 8 Grande West Transportation Group Inc -

* Grande West announces $10 million bought deal offering

* Says offering priced at c$1.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
