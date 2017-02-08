版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes

Feb 8 Summit Midstream Partners Lp

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes

* Unit intends to offer $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Net proceeds from offering to be used to purchase all of smlp's outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2021

* Remaining net rpoceeds from offering to repay part of indebtedness under smlp's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐