BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Summit Midstream Partners Lp
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
* Unit intends to offer $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Net proceeds from offering to be used to purchase all of smlp's outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2021
* Remaining net rpoceeds from offering to repay part of indebtedness under smlp's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.