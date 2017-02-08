BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners commences cash tender offer

Feb 8 Summit Midstream Partners Lp -

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp commences cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2021

* As of February 7, 2017, there was $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding

* Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on February 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: