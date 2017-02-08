BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners commences cash tender offer

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Summit Midstream Partners Lp -
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp commences cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2021
* As of February 7, 2017, there was $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding
* Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on February 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.