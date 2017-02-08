BRIEF-Intuit forecasts Q2 non-GAAP earnings $0.24/shr-$0.25/shr

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Intuit Inc
* Intuit adjusts second quarter outlook reflecting slow start for overall tax market: reiterates full-year guidance
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.25
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $1.01 billion to $1.015 billion
* Reiterated full-year revenue, operating income, and earnings per share guidance
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.30 to $4.40
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.47 to $3.57
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.35, revenue view $5.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intuit Inc - Company expects consumer tax revenue to shift to third fiscal quarter and therefore reiterated full fiscal-year guidance
* Intuit Inc - "IRS data issued Feb. 6 suggests that broader tax preparation market is forming later than usual" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.