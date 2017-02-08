BRIEF-RBC Bearings reports Q3 adjusted earnings $0.73/shr

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 RBC Bearings Inc
* RBC Bearings Incorporated announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $146.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.7 million
* Gross margin for Q3 of fiscal 2017 was $52.4 million compared to $53.5 million for same period last year
* RBC Bearings Inc - Backlog, as of December 31, 2016, was $349.1 million compared to $351.3 million as of December 26, 2015
* Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of net sales would have been 37.9 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2017 compared to 37.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.