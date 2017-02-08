版本:
BRIEF-Concurrent reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Feb 8 Concurrent Computer Corp

* Concurrent Computer Corp -total revenue for year is expected to be flat to slightly up from 2016 revenue of $61.1 million

* Concurrent reports second quarter fy2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $15.5 million versus $14.9 million

* Concurrent Computer Corp says reiterated its fiscal 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
