BRIEF-Concurrent reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Concurrent Computer Corp
* Concurrent Computer Corp -total revenue for year is expected to be flat to slightly up from 2016 revenue of $61.1 million
* Concurrent reports second quarter fy2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $15.5 million versus $14.9 million
* Concurrent Computer Corp says reiterated its fiscal 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.