BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group reports q2 results

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Rave Restaurant Group Inc
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. reports second fiscal quarter financial results; Rave attains new leadership
* Q2 revenue fell 3.4 percent to $14.8 million
* Q2 Pie Five comparable store retail sales decreased 17.4% from same period of prior year
* Q2 Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 1.2% from same period of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.