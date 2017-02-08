BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group reports q2 results

Feb 8 Rave Restaurant Group Inc

* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. reports second fiscal quarter financial results; Rave attains new leadership

* Q2 revenue fell 3.4 percent to $14.8 million

* Q2 Pie Five comparable store retail sales decreased 17.4% from same period of prior year

* Q2 Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 1.2% from same period of prior year