BRIEF-Kennady provides update on the Faraday Bulk Sampling Program

Feb 8 Kennady Diamonds Inc

* Kennady provides update on the Faraday Bulk Sampling Program

* Plans to recover a total of approximately 570 tonnes of kimberlite from Faraday Kimberlites during 2017 winter program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
