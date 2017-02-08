BRIEF-Eurotin announces proposed private placement for debt transaction

Feb 8 Eurotin Inc

* Eurotin announces proposed private placement and shares for debt transaction

* Eurotin Inc - Intends to complete a private placement of up to 20 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share

* Eurotin Inc - Funds raised pursuant to offering will be used by company for further development of its Oropesa Tin deposit

* Eurotin - In conjunction with offering, co announces proposed shares for debt transaction in which co proposes to issue 24 million shares at $0.05/share