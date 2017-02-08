BRIEF-Eurotin announces proposed private placement for debt transaction

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Eurotin Inc
* Eurotin announces proposed private placement and shares for debt transaction
* Eurotin Inc - Intends to complete a private placement of up to 20 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share
* Eurotin Inc - Funds raised pursuant to offering will be used by company for further development of its Oropesa Tin deposit
* Eurotin - In conjunction with offering, co announces proposed shares for debt transaction in which co proposes to issue 24 million shares at $0.05/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.