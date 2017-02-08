版本:
BRIEF-Coherus BioSciences prices offering at $24.25 per share

Feb 8 Coherus BioSciences Inc

* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share

* Coherus prices public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
