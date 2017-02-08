BRIEF-Galena Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Galena Biopharma Inc
* Galena Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
* Galena Biopharma Inc- pricing of an underwritten public offering of units with anticipated gross proceeds of $17 mln
* Galena Biopharma - offering each unit that consists of 1 full share of stock, warrant to purchase 1 share of common stock, is priced at $1.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.