BRIEF-Galena Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

Feb 8 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

* Galena Biopharma Inc- pricing of an underwritten public offering of units with anticipated gross proceeds of $17 mln

* Galena Biopharma - offering each unit that consists of 1 full share of stock, warrant to purchase 1 share of common stock, is priced at $1.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
