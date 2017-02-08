版本:
BRIEF-MEI Pharma posts Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Feb 8 MEI Pharma Inc

* MEI Pharma reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $17.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* MEI Pharma Inc - company believes its cash position will be sufficient to fund operations through at least fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
