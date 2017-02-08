版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-First Cobalt increases private placement to $6 million

Feb 8 First Cobalt Corp

* First Cobalt increases private placement to $6 million

* First Cobalt Corp - Company will now conduct a placement of up to 12 million common shares, at price of $0.50 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $6 million

* First Cobalt Corp - proceeds of private placement will be used by company to support its ongoing operations, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐