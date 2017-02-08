版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Patriot One names Michael Barnsley CFO

Feb 8 Patriot One Technologies Inc

* Patriot One appoints tech sector financial professional as CFO

* Says Michael Barnsley appointed CFO

* Patriot One Technologies - Co also announces that its financial year-end will be changed from May 31 to July 31 to align year-ends of co & unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
