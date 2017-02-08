BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics reports preliminary Q4 rosettagx reveal results

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Rosetta Genomics Ltd -
* Rosetta Genomics reports preliminary rosettagx reveal(tm) financial results for the 2016 fourth quarter and year
* Reiterates 2017 rosettagx reveal revenue guidance of between $4 million and $5 million
* Says preliminary reveal revenue for Q4 of 2016 was approximately $390,000
* During Q4 of 2016, received 423 reveal orders, a 39% increase compared with 305 reveal units received in Q3 of 2016
* Expects to process between 2,500 and 3,500 reveal units during year 2017
* Says reveal revenue for year ended Dec 31, 2016 was approximately $850,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.