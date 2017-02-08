版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Baxter appoints Stephen Oesterle to its board

Feb 8 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter appoints Dr. Stephen Oesterle to its board

* Appointment brings total number serving on board to 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐