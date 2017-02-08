版本:
BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp announces private placement of $25 mln of subordinated notes

Feb 8 Malvern Bancorp Inc

* Malvern Bancorp Inc announces private placement of $25 million of subordinated notes

* Malvern Bancorp Inc -notes are non-callable for five years, have a stated maturity of February 15, 2027, and bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.125 pct per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
