版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Adam Miller joins Mindbody board

Feb 8 Mindbody Inc

* Adam Miller, founder and CEO of Cornerstone Ondemand, is appointed to Mindbody board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐