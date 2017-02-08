版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-SITO Mobile sells remaining wireless application business to 3Cinteractive

Feb 8 SITO Mobile Ltd

* SITO Mobile sells remaining wireless application business to 3Cinteractive

* SITO Mobile Ltd says sale has no material effect on SITO's overall revenue plan for 2017 or beyond

* SITO Mobile Ltd says transaction did not include sale or license of any of SITO's patents or proprietary technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐