BRIEF-Natural Health Trends posts Q4 earnings per share $1.70

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Natural Health Trends Corp
* Natural Health Trends reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.70
* Q4 revenue fell 15 percent to $62.3 million
* Says increased quarterly dividend 13 pct to $0.09 per share
* Natural Health Trends - at December 31, 2016, approximately $32.0 million remained available for repurchases, inclusive of related estimated income tax
* Natural Health Trends Corp- declared special dividend of $0.35 per share during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.